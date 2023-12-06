‘Any Woman Who Cannot Place You On Monthly Allowance Is Not Worth Your Time’ – Daddy Freeze Tells Nigerian Men

Controversial Nigerian On-Air-Personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, has advised men not to date or marry women who cannot place them on monthly allowances.

Naija News reports that the media personality made this known in a recent Instagram live session with fans.

Daddy Freeze urged men to stop marrying ‘hungry’ women, saying they should be bold in demanding from women what they can offer as a monthly allowance before deciding on marriage.

He added that a woman who cannot pay any man a monthly allowance is not worth his time.

He said, “Stop marrying girls that are hungry. Enough is enough! Before you marry a girl, ask her, ‘What are you going to do for me?’ Start asking. Start being bold. Ask her, ‘How much are you paying me as allowance monthly?’

“Any woman that cannot give you a monthly allowance is not worth your time. Stop marrying beneath you. Adenuga’s child will marry Dangote’s child. Have you ever seen any Adenuga’s child marry a bricklayer? Do you know who Dangote’s daughter married? She married a former Inspector-General of Police’s son.

“Then as a whole man you’re going to marry someone that’s earning half of your salary or struggling to earn what you are earning. If you earn N10,000 per month, look for a woman that earns N30,000 per month. And the woman must be beautiful and curvy as well as good in the bedroom. Isn’t that how they rate us?.”