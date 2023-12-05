Transfer Update On David De Gea, Ramsdale, Sancho, Guirassy, Varane, Others

Former Manchester United goalkeeper, David de Gea, 33, is open to joining Newcastle United as the Magpies consider signing the free agent to take the position of injured England goalkeeper Nick Pope, the Telegraph claimed.

Pope’s England teammate, Aaron Ramsdale would consider joining Newcastle as well, but the Magpies are unwilling to spend the £50 million that Arsenal are requesting for the 25-year-old, according to Talksport.

Following Manchester United’s 1-0 loss in the Premier League away to Newcastle on Saturday, manager Erik ten Hag is struggling to hold onto some of his players, according to ESPN.

The 23-year-old England winger Jadon Sancho is reportedly being treated unfairly by Ten Hag, and this has angered the Manchester United players, Sky Sports reported.

Newcastle and Manchester United are competing to sign 27-year-old Guinean attacker, Serhou Guirassy from Stuttgart ahead of the January transfer window, Football Insider claimed.

Arsenal are open to offers for England striker Eddie Nketiah, 24, in January, according to Football Transfers.

Raphael Varane, 30, a former defender for France, has stated that he wants to stay at Manchester United beyond the January transfer window, Manchester Evening claimed.

Mike Maignan, a 28-year-old goalkeeper for France, is being monitored by Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea because he is delaying signing a new contract with AC Milan, Footmercato claimed.

If manager Roberto De Zerbi decides to leave Brighton in the future, the club will not obstruct his path, according to Football Insider.