‘Popular Nollywood Actress Battling Brain Disease’

Popular Yoruba Nollywood actress, Bisola Badmus, has opened up on her battle with a brain disease called, Encephalopathy.

Naija News reports that the movie star spoke about the ailment in a post via her Instagram page on Tuesday while celebrating her birthday.

Explainer: Encephalopathy is a disease that alters the mental state, leaving one confused and not acting like they usually do.

According to Bisola, she had been battling the disease for over one year and also lost her mother. Nevertheless, she is thankful to God for everything and the opportunity to witness another birthday.

The actress also appreciated her family, friends and colleagues in the movie industry for standing by her during the challenging period.

She wrote: “Over a year now, I have been battling with health issues (Encephalopathy). I cannot even wish my enemy such illness. It was a tough one indeed that made me stay away from social media.

” In between, I lost my precious mother. Unquestionable God, I thank you for everything particularly for me to witness yet another birthday.

“I will be an ungrateful soul if I fail to appreciate my family and friends, colleagues in the industry, business associates and the brands I represent for standing by me during the challenging period. Thank you all.”