Matawalle Leads FG Delegation To Kaduna Over Bombing Incident

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has said the Armed Forces will not relent in fighting criminal elements and adversaries of the nation.

Matawalle said this on Tuesday when he visited victims of the drone attack at Tudun Biri village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Sunday night, who were receiving treatment at the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital.

Matawalle was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Army Staff and other senior military officers and were received by the Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe.

Matawalle said that the visit, which was to ensure succour to the victims and their families was directed by President Bola Tinubu.

The minister added that the Defence Ministry would take responsibility for all the medical bills of the victims, adding that arrangements would be made to ensure that such incidences do not recur in the country.

“We are not going to relent, we must give those terrorists a bloody nose, we will keep fighting them till we succeed in the course of ensuring security and safety of the lives and properties of the citizens in the entire country,” he said.

Describing the incident as unfortunate, Matawalle urged the public to pray for the repose of the souls of the deceased while calling for calm.

Later, the minister and his entourage visited the Kaduna State Government House, to commiserate with the people and government of the state over the incident and chart ways to forestall the recurrence of the unfortunate incident and the enhancement of general security in the state.