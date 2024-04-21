Yahaya Bello: I Didn’t Ask EFCC To Arrest Yari, Matawalle – Ozekhome

Prominent human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Mike Ozekhome has refuted a claim attributed to him in a recent online article that questioned the handling of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) cases involving former governors, including the immediate past governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

Naija News reports that the article, published by an online media outlet, alleged that Ozekhome had criticized the EFCC for not arresting former Governors Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari of Zamfara State and Bello Matawale, while pursuing legal action against Yahaya Bello.

It suggested that Ozekhome found the EFCC’s actions biased, especially given the existence of a restraining order preventing Bello’s arrest and prosecution—similar to orders previously enjoyed by other political figures.

However, Ozekhome has vehemently dismissed the report, labelling it as utterly false and misleading.

In a statement released to the press in Abuja, the senior lawyer expressed his dismay over the misrepresentation of his views.

“My attention has just been drawn to the above disturbing and shocking piece of trash allegedly authored by me. I did not, never did, nor will I ever contemplate spewing out such odious inanity and banal statement devoid of common sense and reasoning,” Ozekhome clarified.

The respected advocate further explained that the statements attributed to him contradicted his long-standing principles and professional stance.

“How can I, Matawalle’s friend and lawyer of many years, utter such nonsense? How could I be linked with a statement suggesting meddling into a matter that is subjudice; or media trial, ad hominem application of laws; or conviction before trial, when the whole world knows me for preaching and writing about human rights, due process democracy, and good governance for over four decades?” he questioned.

The Senior Advocate urged the public to disregard the misleading statements and consider them as nothing more than fabrications.

“Please, ignore the statement and consign it to the trashcan of history where it rightly belongs,” Ozekhome added