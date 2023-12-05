Court Sentences Ex-Soldier To Death Over Alleged Killing Of Islamic Cleric In Yobe

Lance Corporal John Gabriel has been sentenced to death by the Yobe State High Court in Potiskum for the murder of Sheikh Goni Aizami, an Islamic cleric.

Gabriel, a dismissed soldier, was found guilty of the August 22, 2022, murder of Sheikh Aisami, who was a famous Islamic scholar in the Gashua local government area of Yobe State, Naija News understands.

The court also sentenced Gabriel’s accomplice, Lance Corporal Adamu Gideon, to 10 years imprisonment for Sheikh Aisami’s murder.

It was gathered that the deceased cleric had given Gabriel a free ride on his way from Kano State to Gashua, but the former soldier killed him instead.

On Tuesday, the trial judge, Justice Usman Zanna Mohammed, convicted Gabriel with Service Number: N/A13/69/6522, attached to 241 Recce Battalion, Nguru, and Gideon after he had found them guilty of murder and conspiracy, respectively.

In his judgement, Justice Mohammed said that after careful examination of the evidence presented before the court and since the accused failed to produce crucial witnesses to support their allegations, they were convicted in accordance with the law.

When asked if there was anything he objected to, Gabriel said that he killed the famous Islamic cleric.

Story continues below advertisement



Naija News understands that the Yobe State Government prosecuted the duo through its Ministry of Justice.