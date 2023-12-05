Chris Wilder Replaces Heckingbottom As Sheffield United Manager

Chris Wilder has returned to Sheffield United as a replacement for coach Paul Heckingbottom who was sacked on Monday, December 4.

Chris Wilder is returning to the Premier League club when they are currently at the bottom of the league table. His assignment is to ensure that the club remains in the Premier League at the end of the season.

Sheffield United are currently four points away from safety after suffering 11 defeats in their first 14 Premier League games. Recall that Sheffield United gained promotion to the top league last season and now they need a miracle to stay in the EPL.

In an interview with TalkSport, the club’s owner, Prince Abdullah said coach Chris Wilder was “the best guy on planet Earth to take over the club right now”.

“Chris is very optimistic he can save the season,” added Prince Abdullah, confirming the news for the first time.

“He doesn’t think it’s easy, but he thinks it’s still possible.”

Following his appointment as manager in May 2016, Wilder oversaw Sheffield United’s two promotions in three seasons as they made their way from League One back to the Premier League.

The 56-year-old former Blades defender finished an incredible seventh in the team’s first Premier League season since a 12-year absence in the 2019–2020 season.

But in the following season, they had the worst start to a Premier League season ever. Chris Wilder left the Blades bottom of the Premier League after they lost all 17 of their opening games in the 2020–2021 season.

He has returned to the club and his first job is to face second-placed Liverpool on Wednesday. He will be assisted by Alan Knill, Matt Prestridge, and Keith Andrews.

After sealing his return to Sheffield United, Chris Wilder said: “Quite simply it was an opportunity which I just couldn’t turn down.

“Just like in 2016, when this club comes calling, it is not something you pass up.

“This is Sheffield United, it is my team and I am thrilled to be back. We find ourselves in a difficult position, I understand that, but I think I can make a difference.”