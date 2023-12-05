Buhari’s Ex-Aide Kicks After APC Senator Alleged That Former President Destroyed Economy

An aide to former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, Tolu Ogunlesi, has slammed Senator Jimoh Ibrahim for suggesting that Buhari destroyed Nigeria’s economy.

Naija News had earlier reported that Ibrahim claimed that Nigeria’s economic variables went “negative” under the administration of Buhari.

The senator also claimed that the administration of Buhari did not construct railways. He stated that Jonathan’s administration while handing over to Buhari’s government left $15 billion in GDP.

However, responding to Jimoh Ibrahim, Tolu Ogunlesi, who served as the Special Assistant To Buhari on Strategic Communication, said he could not believe what he was watching.

“Jimoh Ibrahim, an APC Senator is on @CTVpolitics challenging @seunokin that “you cannot pinpoint a single project worth $1B that @MBuhari completed.” Insisting Lagos-Ibadan Exp was fixed by GEJ. Insisting the new airports were completed by GEJ. Seun cannot believe what he’s hearing, and is now the one educating a Senator of the FRN about BASIC facts. I can’t believe what I’m watching. I will not say anything now, because if I talk… sigh. WTF REALLY????” Ogunlesi wrote.



Meanwhile, A former National Vice Chairman (North-West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman, has slammed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for making excuses about the current hardship in the country.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Monday, Lukeman also faulted those blaming former President Muhammadu Buhari for the current hardship Nigerians are going through.

Recall that a few weeks ago, the Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun and National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, said President Tinubu inherited a bankrupt country and an almost comatose administration, respectively.

However, the former Director General of APC Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) further maintained that instead of blaming Buhari, APC leaders, including Tinubu should take responsibility for the ex-president’s failure and take the needed initiative to improve Nigerians’ lives.

The APC chieftain urged Tinubu to admit that the current hardship is primarily due to fuel subsidy removal and floating the Naira against other major currencies without proper planning.

Lukman warned that the APC government cannot ‘Renew the Hope’ of Nigerians by giving excuses.