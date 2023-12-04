Transfer Updates On Jadon Sancho, Felix, Muller, Alonso, Greenwood, Others

Manchester United could sell Dutch player, Donny van de Beek, 26, and English midfielder Jadon Sancho, 23, to Juventus for just £26 million, according to the Sun.

Premier League teams are showing interest in Juventus forward, Matias Soule, who is presently on loan at Frosinone. Newcastle United are leading the race for the 20-year-old Argentine youngster, Gazzetta dello Sport claimed.

The future of Manchester United’s 22-year-old English forward Mason Greenwood, who is now on loan, is already being discussed by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who has not yet finalized an agreement to take over football operations at the club, Caught Offside reported.

After the Toffees were given a 10-point punishment for breaking financial rules, several Everton players may ask the club for compensation for lost wages if they are relegated at the end of the season, the Sun claimed.

The 23-year-old center-back for France, Jean-Clair Todibo, “remains a candidate” to move from Nice to Manchester United this winter, according to Sky Sports.

Joao Felix, a 24-year-old forward from Portugal, will rejoin Atletico Madrid, according to club president Enrique Cerezo, should Barcelona decide against extending his loan at the Nou Camp, Goal claimed.

Should he establish himself as a regular in the first team, Manchester United’s 18-year-old English midfielder Kobbie Mainoo would see his pay increase from £10,000 to £20,000, according to Star.

Germany’s Thomas Muller, 34, a forward for Bayern Munich, has been linked to a transfer to Manchester United after former Bavarian club captain Lothar Matthaus pushed him to look for playing time elsewhere, the Sun claimed.

Muller’s contract at Bayern Munich is expected to be extended until 2025 as sports director Christoph Freund of the German team is pressing for a new agreement for the forward, according to Sky Sports.

Marcos Alonso, a defender for Spain, is aware that Barcelona will not renew his contract after the summer of 2024. When his contract expires, the 32-year-old may choose to go to Saudi Arabia or return to the Premier League, the Sport claimed.

A transfer embargo that will take effect in January over unpaid late fees to agents could affect Nottingham Forest, according to the Sun.