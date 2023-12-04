Top Nigerian Players That Scored For Their European Clubs Last Weekend

Last weekend was a good one for most Nigerian players in Europe as a couple of them became the heroes of their respective teams.

In Germany, Victor Boniface helped Bayer Leverkusen to score the equalizer against Borussia Dortmund on Sunday. That was his first goal in the last six games and the 22-year-old Super Eagles striker scored the goal in the presence of his grandmother who he flew to Germany last November.

Nigerian youth international, Yira Sor was in a scintillating form for his Belgian club, Genk, as he proved himself after returning to the club’s starting eleven. The 23-year-old forward scored twice as his side drew 2-2 with Gent on Sunday. He was replaced in the 76th minute by his countryman Tolu Arokodare.

During the game, two other Nigerian players – Gift Orban and Jordan Torunarigha – played for the opposing team, Gent, but they couldn’t score for their club.

On Saturday, December 2, Nigerian youngster, Josh Maja scored his first goal for his Championship club, West Brom against Leicester City. Unfortunately, his lone goal couldn’t help his team to win the game.

Two Nigerian players, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi, were on the winning side, Leicester City. Though the two Nigerians didn’t score, Ndidi ended the game with an assist which was his 5th of the season in all competitions.

In Spain, Umar Sadiq continues to announce his return to full fitness as he helped his club to draw with Osasuna on Saturday. He scored for the second time in a row in the much-needed 1-1 draw.

In Turkey, Ibrahim Olawoyin finally scored his first goal of the season for the first time in 14 games as his club, Caykur Rizespor, beat Istanbul Basaksehir 3-2 on Saturday.