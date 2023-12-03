Wilfred Ndidi Set Personal Record At Leicester City

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi set a personal assist record at Leicester City on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Ndidi was in prolific form for Leicester City in the English Championship game against West Brom at the Hawthorns Stadium last Saturday.

During the game, he provided his fourth assist in 15 Championship games. The assist was his 5th in 18 games in all competitions.

The assist helped Leicester City to beat West Brom away from home, a victory that pushed them to the first spot in the Championship table with 45 points in 19 games, after 15 wins, one draw, and three defeats.

Since Ndidi left Belgian Pro League side, KRC Genk for Leicester City in January 2017, the defensive midfielder has never provided more than four assists in a single season.

While Leicester City was still in the Premier League, Ndidi has had it that good in terms of assists in two different seasons. In the 2017/18 and 2020/21 seasons, the Nigeria international provided four assists, respectively, in all competitions, which were his highest for a single season.

Hence, his current five assists in all competitions are the highest number of assists Ndidi has ever provided in a single season, and has the potential of having more before the end of the season.

So far in his spell at Leicester City, Wilfred Ndidi has recorded a total of 17 assists in 255 games in all competitions. With his three goals in the 2023-2024 season, the Nigerian midfielder has now recorded a total of 14 goals for Leicester City.

The current contract between Wilfred Ndidi and Leicester City who are battling to return to the Premier League ahead of next season, will expire at the end of this season. At the time of writing, no contract extension talks between the two parties have been reported.