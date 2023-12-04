Timipre Sylva Is A Bad Loser, Leave Diri Out Of His Travails – PDP Warns APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State has responded to allegations claiming that Governor Douye Diri is instigating false charges against Timipre Sylva.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) earlier claimed that Diri intend to make Sylva look guilty of crimes he did not commit in order to distract him from effectively pursuing his petition at the state governorship election tribunal.

However, speaking via a statement issued by the State Publicity Secretary, Ebiye Ogoli, the PDP warned APC to leave Diri out of Sylva’s travails.

According to the PDP, the allegation by the APC was an attempt to hoodwink gullible Bayelsans.

The statement read in part, “The attention of the Bayelsa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, has been drawn to a malicious publication to the effect that the State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, and our party were engaging in a clandestine plot to frame up corruption allegations against the defeated All Progressives Congress,APC, governorship candidate, Chief Timipre Sylva, before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,EFCC.

“Chief Timpre Sylva, as a bad loser, has refused to acknowledge and accept the outcome of the November 11 governorship election for what it is – a free, fair and transparent poll.

“The election was widely adjudged by various local and international observers as one of the cleanest in recent times conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission, in which incumbent Governor Douye Diri was re-elected via a landslide.”