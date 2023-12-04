‘This Is Babaric’ – Fani Kayode Calls For Sanction Of NAF Over Alleged Bombing Of Kaduna Community

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has slammed the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) over reports that it allegedly fired an airstrike that killed innocent citizens in Kaduna state.

Naija News had earlier reported that a bomb allegedly dropped by a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) jet during a Maulud celebration at Tudun Biri, a community within the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, has reportedly killed many villagers.

Reports have it that about thirty people lost their lives in the incident that happened on Sunday, around 9:00 pm.

However, calling on the President Bola Tinubu-led government to take action against NAF, Fani-Kayode wrote, “My brother @ShehuSani broke the news & it has been confirmed by @daily_trust that 30 innocent Muslim worshippers were bombed & butchered by our own @NigAirForce in Kaduna today during a religious festival. This is barbaric & outrageous. It is totally unacceptable & something needs to be done about it. For God’s sake, this is not Gaza!”

However, NAF denied bombing villagers at Tudun Biri village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Air Force, through its spokesman, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, in reaction to the report, noted that NAF has not carried out any air operation in Kaduna within the last 24 hours.