Talented Burna Boy Does Not Write Songs – Bryon Messia

Kittitian dancehall artist, Byron Messia has expressed his delight at collaborating with Nigeria’s Grammy-winning singer, Burna Boy, on the remix of his song ‘Talibans.’

During a conversation on the Bootleg Kev podcast, Messia enthusiastically praised Burna Boy’s exceptional talent, describing it as “insane.” He also shared insights into the creative process behind the song.

He mentioned that Burna Boy doesn’t write during studio sessions; instead, he crafts his verse through freestyling.

He said: “Burna did his verse on the song, ‘Talibans II’ in my presence. The session was fun and exciting. Burna murdered that remix. The way he came up with that verse, mehn, this man is talented, gifted like out of the world, crazy, insane like insanely talented.

“He didn’t even write his verse. He didn’t stand in the studio boot for an hour. It was a crazy moment.”

Meanwhile, renowned American rapper Busta Rhymes admired the vocal prowess of singer Burna Boy, likening his sound to that of a Jamaican artist.

The hip-hop legend, who collaborated with Burna Boy on the track ‘Roboshotta’ from his recent album ‘Blockbusta,’ noted the Nigerian singer’s Jamaican-like delivery on the song.

Busta Rhymes shared these thoughts on Burna Boy’s versatility during the latest episode of the Shopping for Sneakers podcast.

He said: “The original beat Pharrell William produced for me and Burna Boy’s song ‘Roboshotta’ was a different beat. Burna Boy sounds crazy on the song, right? Burna sounded like he was from Jamaica on the song.”