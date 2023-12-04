English FA Charge Manchester City For Failing To Control Their Players

The English Football Association has charged Manchester City for failing to control their players during their Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, December 3.

During the Premier League game which ended in a 3-3 draw, Manchester City players crowded the center referee, Simon Hooper, after the referee stopped play to award City a free-kick even though City’s Jack Grealish was free on goal.

The referee stopped the attack which had serious potential to lead to a match-winning goal even though he had earlier indicated that City had the advantage.

Even though it looks like the referee had committed a blunder, an official statement from the FA declared that the reigning champions had “failed to ensure their players do not behave in a way which is improper.”

Manchester City have until December 7th to respond to the English FA charge which could lead to at least a fine.

After the controversial game, several Manchester City players, including striker Erling Haaland, voiced their disapproval to the referee. Haaland commented on a video of the occurrence on X, and wrote the vulgar slang term “WTF”.

Haaland won’t, however, face any particular penalties as a result of the FA ceasing to pursue any claims about the game.

Story continues below advertisement



The 3-3 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday was Manchester City’s third straight Premier League draw after drawing with Chelsea and Liverpool. The reigning Premier League champions are now sitting third on the league table, three points behind league leaders, Arsenal.