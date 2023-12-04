FG Resumes Trial Of Suspected Boko Haram Terrorists

President Bola Tinubu’s led government has resumed the trial of suspected Boko Haram terrorists arrested many years ago.

Speaking on Monday morning at the opening of the trial session holding at the Kainji Prosecution Project Phase IV in Niger State, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, said the first phase commenced in 2017.

He added that the FG in the 2017 trial secured a total of 366 convictions, while 896 others were discharged for lack of evidence.

Fagbemi also said 61 other cases were subsequently adjourned for further hearings.

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome you all to this special event marking the resumption of the prosecution of terrorism suspects.

“This day is special for many reasons. First, the day marks yet another step forward in the journey of ensuring the security and safety of Nigeria and Nigerians, a duty that is of utmost importance to all of us gathered here, as it is the primary duty of the government to ensure the security and welfare of its citizens.

“I must acknowledge the fact that we have come a long way in this initiative. The first phase of the Kainji Prosecution Project commenced in October 2017 with remarkable achievements: we recorded a total of 366 convictions, 896 others were discharged for lack of sufficient evidence, and 61 other cases were adjourned for further hearing.

“There have been three phases of the exercise so far, spanning between October 2017 and July 2018. I must, at this point, challenge all stakeholders to ensure that the momentum is sustained, seeing how important this assignment is to the wellbeing of our beloved country and her people,” the PUNCH quoted Fagbemi saying at the court.

Story continues below advertisement



It could be recalled that the Nigerian government, in January 2023, concluded plans to proceed with the second phase of the prosecution of Boko Haram suspects currently being held in a military facility at Kainji, Niger State, scheduled to begin in March.