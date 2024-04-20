I’m Not On Twitter – AGF

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, has denied owning an account on the microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter.

Naija News reports that in a statement on Saturday by his Special Assistant to the President on Communication and Publicity, Kamarudeen Ogundele, Fagbemi advised members of the public not to engage with handles impersonating him.

Fagbemi noted that he has channels of communication with Nigerians, but X is not one of them at the moment.

The statement read, “The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi SAN, has no Twitter handle.

“He has channels of communicating with Nigerians, but Twitter is not one of them, at least for now.

“The public should take notice of this and be well guided for future interactions”

Meanwhile, Tukur Mohammed Mamu, implicated in a high-profile terrorism financing case, has issued a stern warning of impending legal action against the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN).

This threat is in response to allegations labelling him as a financier of terrorism.

Mamu, through his legal representative, J.J. Usman (SAN), articulated his grievances in a letter dated March 25, 2024.

The communication, which also engaged the CEO of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), demanded the retraction of a contentious publication.

He has given a seven-day ultimatum for this retraction, failing which he intends to pursue legal remedies.

The crux of Mamu’s contention lies in a declaration made by the Nigerian Sanctions Committee, under the auspices of the justice ministry, which classified him as a “terrorist financier.”