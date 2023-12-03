Chelsea Win Big, Liverpool Survive Fulham’s Scare, See Other Results

It was a big fight for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this afternoon as their beautiful start to their game against Brighton almost turned sour.

Chelsea grabbed the opening goal of the match as early as in the 17th minute thanks to Enzo Fernández. Minutes later, Levi Colwill doubled the lead for the home side in the 21st minute.

Towards the end of the first half, Facundo Buonanotte got one goal back for the visitors as the first half ended 2-1 in favour of the hosts.

In the second half, things started to look ugly for Chelsea after a beautiful start as their English midfielder, Conor Gallagher, was shown a red card in the 45th minute.

Gallagher was shown a red card after he brought down former Chelsea player, Billy Gilmour without making contact with the ball.

From that point, Chelsea had to battle-spirited Brighton with ten men. Despite playing with a man down, Fernández stepped up to score his second goal of the match in the 65th minute via a spot-kick.

Brighton didn’t go down without a fight as they struggled to get back into the game despite having a numerical advantage. But the best they could get was a late goal as the game ended 3-2 in favour of Chelsea.

Also, Anfield stadium was on fire this afternoon as Fulham almost proved too difficult for Liverpool to handle.

During the game, German goalkeeper, Bernd Leno, gifted Liverpool the lead via an own goal in the 20th minute. But the visitors were able to bounce back within four minutes to grab the equalizer through the boots of Harry Wilson.

In the 38th minute, Alexis Mac Allister gave Liverpool the lead which didn’t last throughout the first half as Fulham got the equalizer in injury time of the first 45 minutes through Kenny Tete.

The second half started like how the first half ended but not in terms of goals. It wasn’t until in the last 10 minutes of the game that the goals started raining in again.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid gave Fulham the lead for the first time in the game in the 80th minute. Wataru Endō grabbed the equalizer for Liverpool in the 87th minute. One minute later, Trent Alexander-Arnold grabbed the winner.

The other two games that were played simultaneously this afternoon ended in draws. Crystal Palace grabbed a 1-1 draw with West Ham at London Stadium. Also, the game between Bournemouth and Aston Villa ended in a 2-2 draw.