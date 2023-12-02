Israeli Strikes Kill Two Pro-Hezbollah Fighters In Syria

In a recent operation, Israeli air strikes near Damascus killed two Syrian fighters aligned with Hezbollah, a group backed by Iran.

This development comes shortly after a ceasefire ended between Hezbollah ally Hamas and Israel in Gaza.

Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, reported that the strikes targeted Hezbollah sites near Sayyida Zeinab, killing two and wounding seven others.

Israel has frequently conducted air strikes in Syria since 2011, primarily focusing on Iran-backed forces, Lebanese Hezbollah fighters, and Syrian army positions.

The intensity of these attacks has increased following the conflict with Hamas that began in October.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, with its network of sources in Syria, confirmed the targeting of “Hezbollah targets” in the Sayyida Zeinab area.

Concurrently, Syria’s defense ministry acknowledged Israeli strikes near Damascus, corroborated by reports of loud explosions heard in the capital.

The defence ministry said in a statement, “At approximately 1:35 am (2235 GMT) today, the Israeli enemy carried out an air assault from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some points near the city of Damascus.”

Syria state television had reported an “Israeli aggression near the capital”.

The Israeli army did not comment when contacted by AFP.

On November 8, Israeli air strikes on the same area near Damascus killed three pro-Iran fighters as they hit sites belonging to the powerful Lebanese group, the Observatory had said.

Israeli air strikes on November 26 rendered Damascus airport inoperable just hours after flights resumed following a similar attack the month before.

Damascus and Aleppo airports were both put out of service following Israeli strikes on October 12 and 22.

Israel rarely comments on individual strikes targeting Syria, but it has repeatedly said it will not allow arch-foe Iran, which backs Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, to expand its presence there.