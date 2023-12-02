Anambra APC Hosts Stakeholders, Ubah, Ekwunife Officially Join Party

The Anambra State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) officially welcomed Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and Senator Uche Ekwunife, along with their supporters and other associates, on Saturday.

This marks Senator Ifeanyi Ubah’s inaugural visit to the APC fold in Anambra since he joined the party on October 12, 2023.

Expressing gratitude for their decision to join the APC, the state chairman of the party, Chief Basil Ejidike, and Senator Andy Ubah warmly welcomed them.

Ejidike, who officially accepted the two senators into the fold, commended the leadership qualities of President Bola Tinubu. He also urged increased dedication from other party members.

Ejidike spoke about the prospect of APC taking Anambra State in 2025 through the new entrants, saying, “We can achieve this great feat if we want because the manpower and resources are readily available.

“The year 2025 affords us yet another opportunity to contest and win Anambra State Government House. Let us, as one family, work towards achieving this goal for our party.

“I enjoin the new members not to fail to sustain their dogged and positive humanitarian spirits, which is their hallmark. We urge you to double this inherent spirit in your service to the party.

“The APC will definitely provide you with the platform to do more in this regard. I pledge our unalloyed support and cooperation in all our dealings with all of you. Please, rest assured that the party is large enough to accommodate everyone’s political aspirations.”

Ubah, in his acceptance speech, said the wait for APC to take over Anambra had ended with his joining the party.

He said, “APC would no longer keep quiet in Anambra, pretending that all was well when things are going wrong. APC has finally arrived in Anambra State.

“It’s unfortunate that Anambra State is yet to connect to the centre despite the fact that we have what it takes to drive development, as Anambra remains the gateway to the South-East.”

He expressed his readiness for a debate at any time and venue, emphasizing the importance of enlightening the people of Anambra with the truth.

In response, Ekwunife expressed gratitude to the APC party members for embracing them and pledged her commitment to bolstering the party’s presence in the state. She called on fellow party members to actively support the initiative to advance the party’s standing, fostering a stronger connection with the central leadership.

Other members expressed their joy in welcoming individuals of such stature into their ranks. While celebrating their inclusion, they emphasized the need for diligence in promoting internal harmony within the party in the state.