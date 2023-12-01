Transfer Update On Estevao Willian, Jota, Guirassy, Guehi, Tomiyasu, Others

Manchester United are in the running for 16-year-old Brazilian winger Estevao Willian of Palmeiras, alongside Manchester City, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and Real Madrid, according to Teamtalk.

Jota, 24, a winger for Al-Ittihad, wants to sign with Tottenham to play for his former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, but Postecoglou is not sure if he should make the move, as reported by the Sun.

Manchester United have expressed interest in 27-year-old Stuttgart forward, Serhou Guirassy. They will compete with Newcastle, Roma, and AC Milan for the signature of the Guinean, Foot Mercato claimed.

Arsenal are currently negotiating a new contract with Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu. Tomiyasu’s current contract expires in 2025, the athletic reported.

The Gunners are also optimistic about reaching a new, long-term agreement with 26-year-old England defender Ben White, the Standard claimed.

Radu Dragusin, 21, a defender for Genoa and Romania, is reportedly close to joining Manchester United, according to Prosport.

In light of interest from Real Madrid and Napoli, Brighton wants to start fresh contract negotiations with manager Roberto De Zerbi, 90mins claimed.

The 23-year-old English winger Jadon Sancho of Manchester United and the 26-year-old Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek are targets for Juventus ahead of January, Teamtalk reported.

Tottenham are interested in Juventus’ 20-year-old English winger Samuel Iling-Junior, whose price has dropped from 20 million euros to 18 million euros, Calculomercato reported.

Marc Guehi is eager to stay at Crystal Palace until the summer transfer window closes to increase his chances of being chosen for England’s 2024 European Championship squad. Manchester United and Newcastle are showing interest in the 23-year-old defender, 90min reported.