Redeem Your Image By Reversing This Unlawful Action – Benue PDP Knocks Alia Over Caretaker Committees

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue state has condemned the appointment of Caretaker Committees for 23 Local Government Council by Governor Hyacinth Alia.

The party insisted that such a move was a total disregard of a subsisting court order restraining the government from doing so.

Naija News recalls that the state Government had announced the constitution of Caretaker committee with eight members for each LGAs.

Reacting to the development, the opposition argued that Alia’s constitution of caretaker committees mocks his promise to ensure local government autonomy.

Speaking via a statement signed by its State Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom, on Thursday, the PDP recalled that the National Industrial Court in Makurdi issued an Order of Perpetual Injunction against the government or its agents from dissolving or interfering with the operation and rights of the Councils.

The party noted that despite the court order, the government went ahead to dissolve the councils in total disregard for the consequent contempt ruling, and has further constituted Caretaker Committees for the Councils.

According to PDP, “The unilateral and arbitrary decision to appoint Local Government Caretaker Committees in the manner the governor has done brazenly violates express provisions of law on constitution of government at the third tier of administration, as well as it holds in contempt, orders of the law courts which is not only an affront to the judiciary but also a direct attack on the democratic rights of the people of Benue State.

“PDP reminds Governor Hyacinth Alia and the Benue State Government that the judiciary is a fundamental pillar of our democracy, and its decisions must be respected and upheld by all, and the appointment of Caretaker Committees in open disregard of subsisting court orders is not only illegal but also negates the principles of democratic governance, which he swore on oath to uphold.

“We at the same time urge the governor to redeem his image before the world by reversing this unjust and unlawful action of appointment of the so called caretaker committees and to respect the rule of law by obeying the numerous court orders which have validated the tenure and mandate of the elected council administration, as the people of Benue State deserve a government that upholds the principles of democracy, accountability, and justice.”