Full Text: Afegbua Officially Joins Edo 2024 Governorship Race

Former Commissioner of Information in Edo State, Kassim Afegbua, has finally announced his intention to contest in the 2023 Edo governorship race.

Naija News recalls that the former spokesman of ex-military President, Ibrahim Babangida, had last month hinted about his interest in the state’s top political seat when he mentioned during an interview on Arise News, that he has the capacity and competence to become the governor of the state and advance governance across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

Subsequently, Afegbua reaffirmed his interest in the governorship race yesterday at the secretariat of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State Council, Naija News learnt.

According to him, the current state of infrastructural decay and lack of effective leadership, among other issues, motivated him to enter the race in order to address these problems.

Afegbua noted that the unnecessary conflicts and disputes among the leaders of the ruling party in the state have left the people of Edo disoriented due to the politics of deception and authoritarianism, which he believes should not be the case.

The politician, who intends to run on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), assured that he would diligently reposition the state to align with national progress and fully capitalize on the opportunities that lie ahead.

“We cannot afford to be in opposition when we have a federal government that is poised to renew our hope and take us to a place of prosperity, economic strength, stability, and pride.

“I am determined to make a big difference with positive impacts. With your support, I will redefine the essence of governance for the benefit of our people.

“The era of lamentation will be gone when I take the lead. Edo must rise again; she must rise from the ashes of this present misgovernance to a state that will occupy its rightful place in the assembly of states in Nigeria. Edo State deserves more than just a passing interest.

“Edo is seriously begging for attention with the level of infrastructural decay and leadership deficiency. I can’t stand the kind of roads I saw while travelling through the state.

“Immediately I am sworn in, I will start working on our roads. Mobility is key in any human existence. How do we encourage our rural farmers to take their farm produce to the urban centres when our roads are in bad shape? So, road infrastructure will be my number one priority,” Afegbua noted.

He added: “Education will follow. I will continue the red-roof revolution of the government before this present administration. This is because that particular policy helped in covering infrastructural decay and rots, but unfortunately, this government has since abandoned that particular sector.”

Speaking further, Afegbua said he would make the health sector his third priority. He added: “I have tried to search for Godwin Obaseki government’s new health centres, community health services and lots more, but I haven’t seen any.

“Very passionate about resetting the political architecture and dynamics of the state through purposeful leadership that will birth a new lease of life for us all as a people.”