Everton Lunch Appeal Against Premier League

Everton have launched an appeal against the Premier League over their ten-point deduction for allegedly breaching financial fair play rules.

Everton received what most football enthusiasts described as the harshest penalty in Premier League history from an independent panel.

The club expressed their “shock and disappointment” at the severity of the punishment after admitting to the breach of the financial fair play rules.

The points deduction caused Everton’s ranking in the Premier League table to drop from 14th to 19th.

To express their disapproval of the harshness of the punishment, thousands of Everton supporters staged anti-Premier League protests before and during Sunday’s 3-0 loss to Manchester United.

Earlier today, December 1, Everton appealed to the Premier League’s judicial panel, prompting an appeal board to be put in place to hear the case.

The appeal will be considered and resolved in time before the end of the 2023-2024 season.

A statement from the club reads: “Everton Football Club has today lodged with the chair of the Premier League’s judicial panel its appeal of the decision by a Premier League commission to impose a 10-point deduction on the club”.

Everton argued that a sporting penalty for breaking financial limits is unjust because they were not told how the independent commission arrived at the 10-point deduction.