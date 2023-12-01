Ashleigh Plumptre Reveals Why She Stayed Away From Super Falcons

Super Falcons defender Ashleigh Plumptre has said she has been out of the Super Falcons setup for months because she needed more time to take care of her body.

Ashleigh Plumptre who is currently contracted to the Saudi Pro League women’s club, Al-Ittihad, last played for the Super Falcons in the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Plumptre was one of the Falcons’ best players during the tournament, having participated in all four World Cup games.

After her contract with Leicester City expired, several clubs fought for her services as a result of her outstanding performance at the World Cup.

Despite having a fantastic start to life in the Middle East, the 25-year-old defender hasn’t played in any of the Falcons’ three post-World Cup games since moving to Saudi Arabia.

Fans of Plumptre have expressed concern over her absence, but the defender claimed in an interview with Nigeria Football that it was a personal decision to stay away from the Falcons.

Plumptre stated that she would like to return to the Falcons in the future but has to be in important games and when she is in top shape.

She said: “I guess it has been a break. I haven’t been able to go to the upcoming, camp, like I said, it’s more of a personal decision while I take care of my body.

“But ultimately, I want to be fun with the team. It’s a privilege. And I want to be in the best physical condition to be able to go and compete in important games.