2023-2024 Premier League Matchday 14 Fixtures, Kick Off Time

The 2023-2024 Premier League Matchday 14 will commence at 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 2, with three games that will kick off simultaneously.

The biggest of the three Premier League matchday 14 games that will kick off simultaneously in the aforementioned time is between first-placed Arsenal and 12th-placed Wolves.

Coach Mikel Arteta and his boys are not new in this position. Recall that they spent most of last season in this position but lost it to Manchester City in the last two months of the campaign.

They wouldn’t want a similar scenario to happen this season, as they would want to win tomorrow’s game decisively to keep their first spot intact.

The last game on Saturday is a thriller between Manchester United and Newcastle United, who seem to be on fire whenever they are playing in the Premier League. The big encounter will go down at St James’ Park at 9 p.m.

On Sunday, December 3, there will be five interesting Premier League matchday 14 fixtures. The biggest game of the said date is between second-placed Manchester City and top-four hopefuls, Tottenham Hotspur, who recorded three straight league defeats in November.

Below are all the Premier League Matchday 14 Fixtures and Kick-Off Time:

Saturday, December 2

Brentford Vs Luton

4 p.m.

Arsenal vs Wolves

4 p.m.

Burnley vs Sheffield United

4 p.m.

Nottingham Forest vs Everton

6:30 p.m.

Newcastle United vs Manchester United

9 p.m.

Sunday, December 3

Chelsea Vs Brighton

3 p.m.

Liverpool Vs Fulham

3 p.m.

West Ham Vs Crystal Palace

3 p.m.

Bournemouth Vs Aston Villa

3 p.m.