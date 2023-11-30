You Are Suffering From Grand Delusion If You Think You Can Make Rivers Ungovernable For Fubara – Former Aide Knocks Wike

A former Special Adviser to Ex-Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike and civil rights advocate, Opunabo Inko-Tariah, has said that the ongoing issue in Rivers State is a pestilence of godfatherism

Inko-Tariah insisted that the problems in the state were caused by Wike’s desire to be in control.

The civil right advocate stated this during an interview with Arise News on Thursday.

He claimed that the last eight years was hell for the people of the State under his government.

“The problem we are having in Rivers State is a pestilence of Godfatherism. It is a situation where you have wealth, painted by cupidity and is being festered by the desire to control. That is what is going on. The present minister himself said he bought forms. In any civilized crime, by now he should be cooling off in one of these DSS or police detention camps. He bought forms with whose money?

“People talk of good governance in Rivers State, you talk of infrastructure, I think it’s a distorted understanding of what really went on in Rivers State. For eight solid years, there was no agriculture in Rivers State, the employment rate dropped. We are about the least employed state in the country. People were hungry and you are talking about the infrastructure.

“What he wants is absolute control. He doesn’t want anybody, even those that are supposed to visit the Governor in the government house are being restricted.”

Speaking further, Inko-Tariah alleged that Wike controls both the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

He, however, insisted that the FCT minister is not as powerful as he thinks he is, adding that it is impossible for him to make the state ungovernable for Similaye Fubara.

“It is incontrovertible. I can tell you that. For example, now, we have the recent appointment of the caretaker committee of the APC, we are talking of the members; Tony Okocha and co. These were all engineered by Nyesom Wike. It is no hidden fact. They were all orchestrated by him. Meanwhile, to leave the PDP, he doesn’t want to leave. As for the PDP, of course, before he left the state, he was in charge of the structure, you know, the governors and leaders of the party.

“When he said someone wants to take away the structure from him, it’s completely laughable. He suffers from the eclipse of reasoning and poverty of logic. If you talk of the structure, we have the likes of Peter Odili who had the strongest structure and strongest hold of the structure in Rivers State.