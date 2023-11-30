‘Wealth Seems To Outweigh The Love For Your Own Child’ – Tonto Dikeh Blasts Mohbad’s Father For Monetizing Son’s Death

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has slammed Joseph Aloba, the father of the late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, for monetizing his son’s death.

Naija News reports that there have been reports making the rounds online alleging that Mobad’s father signed a deal with some media outlet over his son’s death and a fake foundation was opened with the singer’s name used in collecting money from people.

The reports also claimed that Mohbad’s father charges N10,000 – N15,000 to grant interviews on the issues surrounding his son’s death and quest for a DNA test.

Reacting to the reports, Nigerian Journalist, Oriyomi Hamzat, in a video shared online on Thursday, said he is no longer interested in Mohbad’s case, noting there are a lot of controversies surrounding it and the singer’s father had signed a deal with a certain man who keeps threatening him.

In a lengthy post via Instagram, Tonto Dikeh berated Mohbad’s father for allowing material things and wealth to outweigh his love for his son, stressing it is heartbreaking.

She wrote, “Mohbad, from the depth of my heart, I extend a profound apology. You deserve so much more, and it pains me to witness your struggles, with steadfast support coming from compassionate souls like “THE CONCERNED CITIZENS.” It’s a promise we will keep fighting regardless of names called & heartbroken.

“Papa Mohbad, I can empathize with the harsh realities of poor condition, but when it involves your own flesh and blood, your son, it’s truly heartbreaking. How is it that material things or wealth seems to outweigh the love for your own child?

“The hurried and undignified burial of our dear Mohbad within a mere 24 hours of his supposed passing, compounded by insufficient arrangements due to financial constraints after getting a whooping sum of 2 million Naria, is deeply distressing considering his status.

Need I remind you of the shameless, senseless and inhumane way the mob’s neck was broken?

“The decision to exhume your son’s remains stemmed from a collective outcry of Nigerian youth– which is a testament to our shared concern, While we acknowledged that Mohbad is indeed your son, please note, that he was a married man, and the responsibility should extend to his wife regardless of any circumstances.

“In your quest for global assistance and DNA verification, it’s crucial to address the right of that woman personally, the one who holds the answers.

By the way, I totally agree with DNA, but why are you asking Nigerians for DNA and not Wunmi?

“Your immersion in social media, driven by trivialities and fleeting fame, is disheartening. I find solace in the knowledge that you are not a part of my family, sparing us the pain of witnessing your disregard for your son’s memory.