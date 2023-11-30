Transfer Update On Mbappe, Salah, Martinez, Santos, Cancelo, Others

The 23-year-old French and Paris Saint Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, may be available for Liverpool to sign if the Premier League side sell 31-year-old Egyptian forward, Mohamed Salah next summer, according to Team Talk.

Mbappe is still committed to PSG for the upcoming season, and it doesn’t seem like Liverpool are interested in signing him, Football Transfers claimed.

It is expected that Argentina’s 26-year-old striker Lautaro Martinez, who is reportedly interested in Chelsea and Manchester United, will sign a new contract with Inter Milan, 90min reported.

Leander Dendoncker, a 28-year-old Belgian midfielder, is a target for Everton, and Aston Villa are open to offers for him, Football Insider claimed.

Everton and Crystal Palace are interested in Leicester City’s 22-year-old Irish midfielder Kasey McAteer, Football Transfers reported.

Spurs may turn down offers for English midfielder Oliver Skipp, 23, and Danish midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 28, as Uruguayan midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, 26, is sidelined until February due to an ankle injury, the Telegraph claimed.

AC Milan plan to bring in Poland’s 23-year-old Jakub Kiwior on loan from Arsenal in January in an attempt to address their central defensive issues, Calculomercato reported.

Barcelona wish to keep Joao Cancelo, a 29-year-old Portuguese defender on loan from Manchester City, until 2025, Sport claimed.

Chelsea are ready to call up 19-year-old Andrey Santos in January because they are dissatisfied with his Nottingham Forest loan circumstances, Fabrizio Romano claimed.

Should they be forced to sell 25-year-old Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz, Aston Villa have identified 23-year-old Salis Abdul Samed of Lens and Ghana as a possible replacement, according to Team Talk.