Ondo Crisis: Lawmakers Withdraw Appeal Against Aiyedatiwa

The appeal against the Ondo state deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has been withdrawn by the Ondo State House of Assembly on Thursday from the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

The applicant’s attorney, Remi Olatubora, SAN, informed the court during the Thursday hearing that the parties to the dispute had come to a political resolution.

Naija News recalls that on September 26, Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja issued an order preventing the governor, chief judge, House of Assembly, speaker, and other individuals from carrying out their intended impeachment of Aiyedatiwa until a pending motion on notice for interlocutory injunctions was resolved.

However, on October 3, 2023, the Speaker and the National Assembly filed an appeal.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chairman of the State Executive Council and Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, is currently presiding over the state exco meeting in Akure, the state capital.

The exco meeting is coming after months of political wrangling between the deputy governor and loyalists of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu summoned the warring factions to a peace meeting in Abuja last week.

It was agreed during the meeting that the deputy governor should continue to perform his duties as deputy governor.