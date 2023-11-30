‘I Would Like To Cause Trouble’ – El-Rufai Makes Demand From Tinubu Over 2024 Budget

A member of the House of Representatives, Bello El-Rufai, has urged President Bola Tinubu to implement the Oronsaye Report on ministries, departments, and agencies in the 2024 budget.

Naija News reports that the lawmaker, a son of the former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, made the plea on Thursday during the debate on the 2024 budget.

The House of Representatives commenced the debate on the N27.5 trillion budget on Thursday and will continue on Friday as they race towards the passage of the budget before December 31, as demanded by President Tinubu.

In the debate, El-Rufai said his comment might be considered troublesome; nevertheless, he urged Tinubu to implement the recommendations of the Oronsaye report.

It would be recalled that the committee, chaired by Steven Oronsaye, had submitted the report on restructuring MDAs. However, successive administrations have refrained from implementing the report over fear of job loss.

According to El-Rufai, if the country wants to decrease wastage and ensure efficiency, then the government must implement the report urgently.

He said: “I would like to cause some trouble with your kind permission. As we discussed the issues around revenue. The federal government has an excellent report.

“If Nigeria wants to consolidate revenue, decrease wastage and ensure efficiency, we must ensure the full implementation of that report, which recommends that some agencies should be merged.