Appeal Court Dismisses Suit Seeking To Impeach Ondo Deputy Gov, Aiyedatiwa

The application filed by the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, and other lawmakers to impeach the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has been dismissed by the Court of Appeal in Abuja, Naija News reports.

On Thursday, the panel of justices at the Court of Appeal dismissed the application after the lawmakers voluntarily withdrew it, stating their concern for the “interest of peace.”

Justice Haruna Tsammani, who presided over the panel, declared that since the appeal had been withdrawn, it was now dismissed.

Earlier, the Speaker’s legal team, led by Dr Remi Peter O., announced that parties to the impeachment dispute had found a political solution to their differences and have resolved to withdraw the suit filed.

“On behalf of the appellants, we are here to withdraw this appeal. The instruction to this effect was given to us yesterday (Wednesday), and we have filed the notice of withdrawal this morning.

“In the interest of peace, we seek to withdraw this appeal,” the lawmakers said through the legal team.

Also, counsel for the deputy governor, A.A. Adewusi, said in a different communique that he had been served with the notice of withdrawal.

The DSS counsel, I. Awo also confirmed receipt of the notice of withdrawal. Counsel for the remaining respondents also confirmed service of the withdrawal notice and indicated no objection.

Naija News reports that the legislators have retracted their request to overturn the interim injunction issued by the Federal High Court in Akure, which had halted the impeachment proceedings against the deputy governor due to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s prolonged absence on medical grounds.

Following the impeachment notice on September 20, the lawmakers had filed for an expedited hearing of their motion against Aiyedatiwa.

However, Aiyedatiwa obtained an interim injunction on September 26, effectively blocking any further impeachment actions.

The Inspector General of Police, State Security Services, Governor Akeredolu, and the Chief Judge of Ondo State were named as respondents in the case.