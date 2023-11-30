Adeleke Authorizes N25,000 Wage Award For Osun Workers, Pensioners

In an effort to alleviate the adverse impacts of fuel subsidy removal, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has authorized a wage award of N15,000 for every worker in the state.

Additionally, he has approved a sum of N10,000 allowance for each pensioner to acknowledge the prevailing circumstances.

On Wednesday, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Capacity Building, Olugbenga Fadele, revealed in a circular that the N15,000 wage award per worker, approved by Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, would be implemented over a six-month period starting in December.

The governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, announced that this initiative reflects Adeleke’s ongoing dedication to the welfare of workers and fulfills his promise of gradually introducing palliative measures to mitigate the impact of subsidy removal.

“Sequel to the negotiation meetings and interactions with the labour movement in Osun State, including the representatives of Nigeria Union of Pensioners, the Governor of Osun State, His Excellency, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, has approved the monthly payment of N15,000 to each active worker and N10,000 to each pensioner in Osun state as palliatives to assuage the pains being experienced as a result of removal of petroleum subsidy by the Federal Government of Nigeria,” the statement said.

“The payment, as approved, is to commence from the month of December 2023 for a period of six months.”

Adeleke also saluted Osun state workers and pensioners for their show of understanding regarding the state government’s efforts to improve their welfare tremendously.

“It is expected that this gesture of government will spur workers in the state to be more diligent and committed to their duties,” the statement stated.