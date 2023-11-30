18 Killed As Over 200 Bandits Attack Taraba Community

No fewer than 18 hunters were killed in the Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State in recent attacks by bandits, Naija News learnt.

It was gathered that a group of 15 hunters were killed while bravely confronting the bandits near Maihula town on Tuesday.

According to reports, the bandits, numbering over 200, intended to attack Bali town and the surrounding villages, but the hunters stood their ground and engaged them in a fierce gun battle.

Unfortunately, the bandits neutralized the hunters as they possessed more advanced weaponry, resulting in the deaths of 15 hunters.

A resident of the area, Musa Umar, informed journalists that 14 hunters were killed during the fight, while several others sustained injuries.

Tragically, one of the injured hunters passed away on the way to Jalingo Hospital, bringing the total number of casualties to 15. Also confirming the attack, the Chairman of the Hunters Association in Taraba State, Adamu Dantala, told newsmen that he lost 15 of his members during the encounter with the bandits.

Additionally, the bandits ambushed and killed three hunters near Dakka town in the Bali Local Government Area.

“We need government and community support to fully armed us the hunters, because we are not given any funds to support families of those killed or treat those injured,” Daily Trust quoted Dantala as saying.

The Kur Bali Chiefdom, Alhaji Mahamud Abubakar, where 15 hunters were killed, told Daily Trust that the bandits invaded his chiefdom and attempted to invade Bali town but were stopped by hunters, during which 15 hunters were killed.

Story continues below advertisement

However, the state police command has not responded to the recent attacks as of the time of filing this report, Naija News understands.