Wike To ‘Back’ Fubara For Second Term As Clerics, Others Wade Into Rivers State Crisis

A former governorship candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in Delta State, Emmanuel Igbini, has stated that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, will back Governor Siminalayi Fubara for a second term in 2027.

Naija News reports that Wike, a former Rivers State Governor, has been at loggerheads with his successor and political son, Fubara. The rift between the duo had resulted in the burning of the Rivers State House of Assembly, and impeachment moves against the incumbent governor.

But speaking via a statement on Tuesday, Igbini, an ally of Wike, said despite the disagreement, the FCT Minister would not relent on his vow to ensure his political son presides over the state for eight years.

The former gubernatorial candidate assured Fubara that Wike would back his re-election and he should not allow himself to be deceived by anyone.

He said: “Nyesom Wike will not and will never renege on his decision and determination to see that Governor Fubara emerged as governor and continues as governor of Rivers State for uninterrupted two terms of eight years (May 29, 2023 – May 29, 2031), not minding that Wike rightly feels heartbroken right now by few political misjudgment of Fubara.

“My dear brother, former Governor Wike is a man I have several times described and continue to describe as a good and kind-hearted man to others. He is not a man to betray others. He is a man who, when convinced, will put his life on the line to defend others.

“He stays committed to his pledge to others no matter the storm that may come, even when he is betrayed by those whom he sacrificed for.

“Therefore, let nobody mislead my brother, Governor Fubara, to believing that former governor, Wike, will work against him being governor of our Rivers State for the next eight years.”

Meanwhile, the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Desmond Akawor, has revealed that clerics and others have waded into the face-off between Wike and Fubara.

Speaking when he met with members of the State Executive Committee and LGA party chairpersons of the PDP at the party office in Port Harcourt, Akawor said the fight between the governor and the minister would be resolved soon, describing the misunderstanding as a normal political phenomenon between two individuals.

He said: “We may see the atmosphere in the state as disturbing. No, it is a normal thing in life. It is only what God has done that has perfection.

“There is crisis, but the important thing is the ability to solve the problem. This problem will be settled. The clergy is intervening. At the end of the day, solution will come.”