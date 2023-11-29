Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 29th November, 2023

Good morning, Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 29th November 2023.

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja for Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Wednesday to attend the Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP28) Climate Summit.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the World Leaders’ Summit will take place on December 1 and 2, 2023, under the theme, “Unite, Act, and Deliver.”

Ngelale said President Tinubu would deliver a national statement at the summit highlighting Nigeria’s stance on various thematic issues, including renewable energy and climate financing.

Justice Hamza Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja has adjourned the trial of the immediate past Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, to January 18, 2024.

At the resumed hearing on Tuesday, Justice Muazu ruled that Emefiele would remain in Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja pending the perfection of his bail conditions.

Naija News had reported on November 22 that the trial judge granted Emefiele bail in the sum of N300 million and two sureties in like sum, adding that the sureties must have certificates of occupancy and titles of properties within the Maitama District.

The former CBN boss is mandated to deposit all his travel documents with the registrar of the court and must remain within the Abuja Municipal Council.

President Bola Tinubu has written the House of Representatives seeking the approval of the green chamber for a $8.6bn and €100m external borrowing plan for critical infrastructure in areas such as power, roads, water, railway, and health.

The President also forwarded the Federal Capital Territory Supplementary Budget to the House for consideration.

The Nigerian Senate has granted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s request for a joint session for the presentation of the 2024 budget.

Naija News recalls that the Nigerian leader had, about a month ago, forwarded to both chambers of the National Assembly the 2024-2026 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper, where the sum of N26.1 trillion was proposed as the total expenditure profile for the 2024 fiscal year.

Recall that on Monday, November 27, the National Assembly, through its Secretary of Research and Information, Dr Ali Barde Umoru, announced that President Tinubu will address the parliament on Wednesday, November 29.

On Tuesday, the Senate approved the appointments of the Chairman and members of the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC).

The appointees are Professor Tunji Olaopa as the Chairman and Dr. Dauda Jalo, Edet Eyoma, Chamberlain Nwele, Rufus Godwins and Dr. Adamu Hussein as members.

Other members of the commission confirmed by the Senate include Aminu Nabegu, Hindatu Abdullahi, Shehu Aliyu, Odekunle Rukiyat, Princess Sarah Adebisi, and Dr. Festus Oyebade.

Upon confirmation, the new FCSC leadership is expected to commence work with effect from November 30, 2023, following the expiration of the tenure of the current leadership on November 29, 2023.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos State has affirmed Siminalayi Fubara of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the Governor of Rivers State.

This comes after the Appeal Court dismissed the petition filed by the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Patrick Tonye-Cole.

Cole had challenged Fubara and his declaration as the winner in the governorship election held in the state in March 2023 by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The APC candidate, who was present in the courtroom on Tuesday, wanted the court to direct INEC to declare him the winner of the March governorship election in Rivers.

Some loyalists of the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, have turned down President Bola Tinubu’s peace moves in the political crisis rocking the state.

There are claims that the loyalists are not pleased with the outcome of the meeting that was held in Aso Rock last week.

Naija News recalls that Tinubu met with the deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, members of the Ondo State House of Assembly and other stakeholders over the lingering crisis in the state.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, disclosed on Monday that the Supreme Court will soon have the full complement of 21 justices.

Naija News understands that the CJN revealed this in Abuja in a session to mark the Supreme Court’s 2023/2024 legal year and the swearing-in of 58 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs).

Recall that a list of 22 Justices of the Court of Appeal nominated by the Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC) for elevation to the Supreme Court was sent to the National Judicial Council (NJC) in this month (November).

Currently, the apex court has 10 Justices following the gale of retirements that hit the Supreme Court, but the CJN assured the litigant public on Monday that the apex court would soon have the full complement of 21 justices.

On Tuesday, the Public Accounts Committee of the House of Representatives questioned the Federal Ministry of Water Resources on allegations that it had sunk one borehole at a cost of N25 million and others at a price of N12.5 million each.

Naija News reports that the chairman of the Committee, Bamidele Salam, also criticized the N4 billion the ministry allegedly spent on hiring 100 people for a three-month Youth Engagement for Sanitation project that will span the nation’s 774 Local Government Areas.

During her Tuesday appearance before the committee at the National Assembly Complex, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Water Resources, Didi Walson-Jack, said that boreholes had been sunk in several states across the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory.

The Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has been sacked by the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja.

Story continues below advertisement

Naija News reports that the Appeal Court, on Tuesday, declared Ibrahim Abdullahi Sa’ad of the People Democratic Party (PDP) as the authentic winner of the March 18, 2023, speakership election in the state.

Those are the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.