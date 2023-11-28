Senate Grants Tinubu’s Request For Joint Budget Session Wednesday

The Nigerian Senate has granted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s request for a joint session for the presentation of the 2024 budget.

Naija News recalls that the Nigerian leader had about a month ago, forwarded to both chambers of the National Assembly the 2024-2026 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper where the sum of N26.1 trillion was proposed as the total expenditure profile for the 2024 fiscal year.

Earlier yesterday, Monday, November 27, the National Assembly, through its Secretary of Research and Information, Dr Ali Barde Umoru, announced that President Tinubu will address the parliament on Wednesday, November 29.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu will, on Wednesday, depart Abuja for Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to attend the Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP28) Climate Summit.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the World Leaders’ Summit will take place on December 1 and 2, 2023, under the theme, “Unite, Act, and Deliver.”

Ngelale said President Tinubu will deliver a national statement at the summit, highlighting Nigeria’s stance on various thematic issues, including renewable energy and climate financing.

Mindful of the severe impact of climate change on Nigeria, such as desertification, flooding, erosion, drought, and national security risks arising therefrom, President Tinubu will maximize the opportunity afforded by the platform to advocate increased financial and technical support for developing nations, while reminding developed countries of their public pledge to provide $100 billion annually for support to localized initiatives to address climate change-related challenges.

The President’s message will also focus on holding businesses and institutions accountable, reflecting Nigeria’s dedication to sustainable and responsible practices.

The Nigerian delegation to COP28 will actively explore establishing new and deeper bilateral partnerships to implement Nigeria’s Energy Transition, Article 6 Projects, Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs), Technology Transfer, Capacity Building, and Methane Mitigation.

While in Dubai, President Tinubu will actively participate in key sideline events, which will further support the advancement of his avowed commitment to aggressively attract foreign direct investment for enhanced wealth creation and revenue expansion in the country, in addition to other events hosted by the Nigerian delegation.

Story continues below advertisement

The President, who will be accompanied by senior government officials, is expected to return to Abuja at the conclusion of the summit.