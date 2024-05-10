Hardship: Address Nigerians’ Sufferings – Gani Adams To Tinubu

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, has voiced concerns over the recent government policies that have led to widespread hardship among Nigerians, specifically citing the removal of fuel subsidies and the increase in electricity tariffs.

Speaking at the 2024 Oke Ibadan festival in Ibadan, organized by the Olokun Festival Foundation, Adams highlighted the growing public discontent with these policies.

Naija News reports that during Thursday’s event, Adams pointed out that while he supports the idea of states having independent power supplies—a move he believes could bring numerous benefits—he remains critical of how recent changes have been implemented.

“One of the major policies of this administration that I applauded at the onset was the idea of having an independent power supply in the states,” Adams stated.

However, he acknowledged that the execution has fallen short of expectations, leading to increased power outages and higher costs for consumers.

“The new tariffs have become a big problem for Nigerians,” Adams said, stressing that the increase in electricity tariffs has severely impacted all sectors of the Nigerian economy.

Similarly, he described fuel subsidy removal as another policy that has significantly contributed to the hardship, driving the country further into inflation.

Despite his critique, Adams has previously expressed support for President Bola Tinubu’s administration, which he views as a new chapter for Nigeria.

His support was reiterated in a congratulatory letter to President Tinubu following his recent victory at the Supreme Court.

Adams emphasized, “Nigeria is going through a lot at the moment,” and expressed hope that Tinubu’s leadership will meet the demands of these challenging times.

Adams urged the President to address the urgent needs of the nation, particularly calling for a restructuring of the country to better meet the needs of its citizens.