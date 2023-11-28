Breaking: Appeal Court Sacks Nasarawa Speaker, Declares PDP Candidate Winner

The Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has been sacked by the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the Appeal Court, on Tuesday, declared Ibrahim Abdullahi Sa’ad of the People Democratic Party (PDP) as the authentic winner of the March 18, 2023, speakership election in the state.

There had been a fear battle between the speaker of the state house of assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, who is representing the Umaisha Ugya constituency in the state assembly and Daniel Ogah Ogazi, representing Kokona East constituency respectively over the speakership tussle.

The crisis in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly led to the emergence of two speakers.