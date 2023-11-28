Senate Approves Appointments Of Federal Civil Service Commission Chairman, Members

The Senate, on Tuesday, approved the appointments of the Chairman and members of the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC).

The appointees are Professor Tunji Olaopa as the Chairman and Dr. Dauda Jalo, Edet Eyoma, Chamberlain Nwele, Rufus Godwins and Dr. Adamu Hussein as members.

Other members of the commission confirmed by the Senate include Aminu Nabegu, Hindatu Abdullahi, Shehu Aliyu, Odekunle Rukiyat, Princess Sarah Adebisi, and Dr. Festus Oyebade.

Upon confirmation, the new FCSC leadership is expected to commence work with effect from November 30, 2023, following the expiration of the tenure of the current leadership on November 29, 2023.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had on October 27, 2023, appointed the new FCSC leadership

The appointment was confirmed in a statement on Friday by presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale.

According to the statement, President Tinubu also appointed members of the commission, representing various regions.

Story continues below advertisement

The appointment of the new FCSC leaders is subject to Senate confirmation.