Court Remands Emefiele In Kuje Prison, Adjourns Trial Till January 2024

Justice Hamza Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja has adjourned the trial of the immediate past Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, to January 18, 2024.

At the resumed hearing on Tuesday, Justice Muazu ruled that Emefiele would remain in Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja pending the perfection of his bail conditions.

Naija News had reported on November 22 that the trial judge granted Emefiele bail in the sum of N300 million and two sureties in like sum, adding that the sureties must have certificates of occupancy and titles of properties within the Maitama District.

The former CBN boss is mandated to deposit all his travel documents with the registrar of the court and must remain within the Abuja Municipal Council.

Emefiele was absent Wednesday morning for the ruling on his bail application. His lawyer, Mathew Burkaa, however, said it was normal, as he was already at the Kuje Correctional Centre.

Recall that the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos State granted him bail in the sum of N20 million four months ago, which the Federal Government did not honour.

The Federal Government arraigned Emefiele on a six-count charge bordering on alleged procurement fraud on November 17, 2023.

The original charge, which was 20 counts to the tune of N6.5 billion, was reduced to six, to the tune of N1.6 billion. Emefiele is the only defendant in the new charge.

The former CBN Governor, pleaded not guilty to the six-count charge after it was read to him.

According to the amended charge sheet, the charges still border on procurement fraud. The Federal Government alleged that Emefiele illegally bought 43 vehicles between 2018 and 2020 worth N1.2 billion.

He was also accused of awarding a contract for the procurement of 37 Toyota Hilux Vehicles valued at N854 million.