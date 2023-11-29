Oyedepo Issues Warning To Son After Establishing Own Ministry

The Founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners Chapel, David Oyedepo, has warned his son, Isaac, to avoid tarnishing or bringing down any Church while discharging his ministerial duties.

Naija News reports that Oyedepo stated this in a YouTube video Isaac shared on his X handle on Tuesday.

In the video titled, ‘Unveiling of the Isaac Oyedepo Evangelistic Ministries.’ Oyedepo addressed a congregation believed to be members of his son’s newly-founded ministry.

The cleric recalled how he corrected a church member who attempted to speak ill of TREM and Deeper Life Bible Church during a testimony, urging Isaac not to toe the path of the young generation of ministers who believed they were everything.

He said, “My son, His times are not in your hands, your times are in His hands. Don’t be part of maligning or bringing down any ministry.

“Some years ago, someone stood up to give a testimony and to malign TREM and Deeper Life and I corrected it immediately. Never get to a point where you say this thing is only happening with me.”

It would be recalled that Oyedepo’s family made headlines a month ago after the news emerged about Pastor Isaac’s resignation from his father’s ministry.

The reported resignation was announced by Church Gist, a media platform owned by Pastor Leke Beecroft, one of the long-term pastoral assistants at the LFC Headquarters in Ota.

In September, Pastor Isaac was said to have hinted about his plan to commence a new church ministry. The national youth pastor of the Youth Alive Fellowship (YAF), had disclosed that the new youth pastor will take the youthful congregation to glorious heights.