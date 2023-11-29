NUGA President Is Dead

The Nigerian Universities Games Association (NUGA) President, Emeka Ogbu, is dead.

Naija News learnt that Ogbu died on Monday, November 27 after a brief illness.

The Acting President of the association, Mohammed Bawa, disclosed the news of Ogbu’s demise to journalists on Wednesday in Jos.

Prior to his death, Emeka Ogbu was the Director of Sports at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT).

He was elected NUGA president in March 2022.

In related news, the Chairman and General Leader of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, Ayo Ni O, Surulere District in Lagos, Sunday Funso Korede, is dead.

Naija News reports that the Church, in a statement on Tuesday, disclosed that Korede died at age 73 on Sunday, November 26, but failed to reveal the cause of the death.

Eulogizing the deceased, the Church noted that Korede had an impactful record and spiritual growth in the Church.

The statement reads, “With gratitude to God for a life well spent; a life of devoted service and commitment and total submission to His will, the Elders and entire membership of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Surulere District and the illustrious Korode family of Omu-Aran announce the transition to glory of our Chairman/General Leader, son…Senior Special Apostle Sunday Funso Korede on Sunday, November 26 2023; aged 73.”