Transfer Update On Douglas Luiz, Werner, Silva, Greenwood, Araujo, Others

Arsenal intend to make a January move for Aston Villa’s 25-year-old Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz, given the uncertainty surrounding the Gunners’ future with 30-year-old Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey, ESPN claimed.

Juventus’s possible signing of Partey might help finance Arsenal’s pursuit of Douglas Luiz, Mirror claimed.

Liverpool and Manchester City are interested in Luiz, according to 90min.

Unai Emery, the manager of Aston Villa, has declared that Douglas Luiz will not be sold, Standard claimed.

Manchester United are interested in RB Leipzig’s forward Timo Werner, 27-year-old German striker Timo Werner, and they could make an offer in January, as reported by Sky Sports.

Chelsea plans to implement a one-in, one-out transfer policy, which might force some players to leave the club to make room for new arrivals, the Telegraph claimed.

Trevoh Chalobah, a 24-year-old English defender, and Thiago Silva, a 39-year-old Brazilian defender, both have contracts that end in the summer of 2024, hence they could exit the club next year, the Standard claimed.

The 23-year-old English defender Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace is Manchester United’s top target in January, Football Insider reported.

The 15-year-old French forward Francesco Camarda of AC Milan is attracting interest from Manchester City and Arsenal, according to Tuttosport.

Santiago Gimenez, a 22-year-old Mexican striker for Feyenoord, is attracting interest from Tottenham and Arsenal, L’Equipe claimed.

The 22-year-old English striker Mason Greenwood who currently plays on loan at Getafe, has drawn interest from several Premier League teams, according to AS.

In January, Newcastle may be able to sign Paris St-Germain striker Hugo Ekitike, a 21-year-old Frenchman on loan, according to Caught Offside.

Manchester City and Arsenal scouts are keeping an eye on FC Copenhagen’s 15-year-old Danish midfielder Tristan Aldcroft Panduro, the Mail claimed.

Barcelona want to hang onto Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo, 24, despite Bayern Munich’s interest, according to Sky Sports.