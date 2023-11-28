Tragedy As Boko Haram Beheads 11 Loggers In Borno

No fewer than 11 loggers were reportedly beheaded on Monday by suspected Boko Haram insurgents near Bale, a remote village in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.

Naija News learnt that the incident occurred at 5 pm, and the bodies of the victims were recovered at the scene.

According to Daily Trust, the local vigilante group found the victims in a pool of blood with all parts of their body parts cut into pieces and have been buried according to Islamic rites.

A vigilante said, “Yes, six persons were recovered from the scene yesterday (Monday) evening, and they were dismembered. They were found in a pool of blood because all parts of their bodies were cut into pieces.

“We have buried them this evening according to the Islamic rites. Although five people were missing. We don’t know if they escaped or were abducted.”

Another top member of the vigilante, who witnessed the incident, said the loggers were working at their charcoal site when the suspected Boko Haram members suddenly surrounded them.

The source said, “They came on camels and surrounded us, they were like 15. I ran very fast and they ran after me. Fortunately, I am familiar with the terrain; that was how I escaped.

“Later, we mobilised and went to the scene. Behold, six bodies were on the site but we didn’t hear from the other five persons.

“This morning, an additional five bodies were recovered, so we have a total of 11 corpses. So far the soldiers and vigilantes are currently in the area.”