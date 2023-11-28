Mikel Arteta Gives Negative Update On Fabio Vieira

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has confirmed that his Portuguese attacking midfielder, Fabio Vieira is not expected to be available for the club anytime soon.

Fabio Vieira didn’t make Arsenal’s squad for the 1-0 win over Brentford in a Premier League match on November 25, 2023, because he is serving a ban after receiving a red card in the league game against Burnley on November 11, 2023.

Most Arsenal fans were expecting that Vieira would be available for Arsenal’s Champions League group stage game against Lens on Wednesday, November 29, since a red card received in a league game has no link with the UEFA Champions League.

Ahead of the Champions League game at the Emirates Stadium, coach Mikel Arteta told reporters that Fabio Vieira will not be available for the game because he underwent surgery.

The Spanish tactician said: “Vieira underwent surgery on his groin yesterday and he will be out for weeks”.

“We don’t expect him back this side of the winter break”.

Before his red card and surgery saga, Fabio Vieira had scored two goals and provided four assists in 14 games in all competitions so far this season.

The 23-year-old Portuguese attacking midfielder who joined Arsenal from Porto for a transfer fee worth €35 million on July 1, 2022, has until June 30, 2027, before his contract with the North London club expires.

His absence in Arsenal’s Champions League squad on Wednesday might not cause a panic at the Emirates Stadium because the Gunners are currently topping Group B with 9 points in four games, four points above second-placed and third-placed PSV and Lens, respectively. Hence, a draw or even a defeat on Wednesday will still leave Arsenal on top of the group.