‘Emilokan’ – Shaibu Speaks On Becoming Next Edo Governor

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has said he has all the qualities to succeed his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki, in office.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television on Tuesday, Shaibu said it is the turn of the Edo North Senatorial District to produce the next governor of the state in the interest of equity, fairness, and justice.

He said Edo North, which he comes from, has not been given the governorship ticket by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) since 1999, stating that all other senatorial districts had produced past governors.

The deputy governor said it was his turn to become the governor and called on the party to zone the governorship ticket to his senatorial district.

He said: “Edo North is the only Senatorial District PDP has never given a ticket since 1999. All other districts have gotten tickets, so if we are talking about equity, fairness, and justice, Edo North has not been given a ticket.”

Shaibu also said nobody could stop him from getting the party’s governorship ticket, adding that having been in politics for 30 years, he was in the best position to succeed his principal.

He said, “I can assure you that I will secure the ticket and my name and the party will be on the ballot. Nothing will happen because my name will be there.

“My name will be sent to INEC, and I will be the candidate for the party in the election because I don’t do things without checking. I have gone round and consulted, and I have been assured.”

Speaking further, Shaibu, who has been Obaseki’s deputy since 2016, said despite the sour relationship between himself and his principal, he is still loyal to the governor.

He said: “I have no problem, but I beg the governor, the governor should know he is the leader, he must be able to organise all of us, he must not love one more than the other. If he must do so, he must humiliate one,” Shaibu said, adding that he has been “praying that this whole relationship thing comes to normal”.