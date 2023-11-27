Edo 2024: I Have Been Persecuted, Badly Hurt – Philip Shaibu

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, on Monday said he has been pressed and persecuted since his intention to succeed his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki, was revealed.

Naija News reports that Shaibu stated this on Monday while declaring his governorship ambition at a press conference held in Benin, the state capital.

The deputy governor said he had put his life on the line for the development and growth of the state, and he was determined to make the South-South state great again.

Shaibu, who has been having a running battle with Governor Obaseki for months over his political ambition, said though he was persecuted, he was not abandoned.

The deputy governor also stated that though he was pressed, he was not crushed, adding that he had been badly hurt but not destroyed.

He said: “I have fought the good fight for you, my people, Along the way, suffered humiliations and enjoyed many moments of victory, but I am thankful in all things.

“I have been pressed but not crushed, persecuted but not abandoned, badly hurt but not destroyed. I resonate with the tireless and irrepressible Spirit of the Edo People. By the grace of God, nothing and no one can stop us. After all, I’m an original Edo son…100% homeboy.

“This is why today, I stand before you with great conviction and resolve as I declare my intention to run for the office of the Governor of Edo State under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the upcoming 2024 election and I am confident that with your support, we can take Edo State to even greater heights.”

After his official declaration, Shaibu launched his campaign office in Benin City, the state capital, at an event crowded with party supporters and well-wishers.