APC, PDP Clash Over Adeleke And Oyetola’s First-Year Achievements

The discord between the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the state government escalated on Monday as they continued to clash over Governor Ademola Adeleke‘s first-year accomplishments.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Osun APC chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, outlined purported infractions attributed to Adeleke during his tenure as governor, ultimately delivering an unfavourable assessment of his performance.

Speaking to the media during the celebration of the administration’s first anniversary, Osun State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, highlighted the accomplishments across various sectors during the initial year of Governor Adeleke’s term.

Alimi asserted that the governor had outperformed his predecessor, Adegboyega Oyetola, regarding achievements within the first year of their respective administrations.

However, giving a low score to Adeleke, the chairman of the opposition party stated, “Adeleke has failed to honour his campaign promises of clearing of a backlog of salaries of the government workers within 100 days in office; lacking accountability in the management of state resources; awarding revenue collection contract to friends and cronies; inability to block leakages; failure to account for over N130bn revenue accrued to the state in the last 12 months; mismanagement of N9bn Federal Government palliative fund.”

Speaking to journalists at the Government Secretariat in Abere to commemorate the administration’s first anniversary, Alimi stated that only a health centre was inaugurated on the first anniversary of Adeleke’s predecessor.

He added that the current governor has surpassed expectations by initiating various projects.

The commissioner said, “I read Oyetola’s speech on his first anniversary as governor. The only project he inaugurated was a health centre financed with a $20m grant from the Federal Government. Adeleke has exceeded expectations. They (APC) are mischievous. Their prayer now is that the five flyovers that Adeleke plans to execute will not be done. This government will execute those projects.

“They (APC) know that once those projects are done, it will be the end of their political move. If we could go ahead to have two flyovers in Osogbo, one in Ife, Ikirun and Ede, and we are able to dualise roads in Ilesa, Ikirun, and other places, they know that is their end politically. So, they are on their knees, praying that we will fail. They have been attacking us since we launched our infrastructure plan.

“That is the reason for the attack on Adeleke government. In its statement today, the APC mentioned the issue of N10b for the governor’s office, Iree Polytechnic, which mentioned the issue of the Chief Judge. They will never say Adeleke has not performed, but they are just looking for fault. They just want to talk.“