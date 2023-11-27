Transfer Update On Thomas Partey, Sancho, Luiz, Nunez, Lino, Others

Three Premier League players have been shortlisted by Juventus, who are hoping to add a midfielder to their squad in January. The players listed are Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 28, of Tottenham; Thomas Partey, 30, of Arsenal, and Kalvin Phillips, 27, of Manchester City, according to Foot Mercato.

Samuel Lino, a 23-year-old Brazilian winger for Atletico Madrid, is a player Newcastle is closely monitoring, according to Fichajes.

In January, Juventus will try to persuade Manchester United’s 23-year-old English winger Jadon Sancho to sign a loan deal, Fichajes claimed.

Manchester City are interested in the 25-year-old Brazilian Douglas Luiz, whom they sold to Aston Villa in 2019, as well as the 26-year-old Portuguese and Al-Hilal native Ruben Neves, Football Insider claimed.

Manchester City want to sign Valentin Barco, a 19-year-old Argentina Under-20 international, who is a full-back for Boca Juniors, the Sun reported.

David de Gea, the goalkeeper for Spain, is the top target for Al-Ettifaq of Saudi Arabia in January. The 33-year-old left Manchester United at the end of the previous season, making him a free agent, as reported by the Sun.

Tottenham are keeping an eye on the development of Gavin Bazunu, a 21-year-old Republic of Ireland and Southampton goalkeeper, according to Football Insider.

Darwin Nunez, a 24-year-old Uruguayan striker, made his 60th appearance for Liverpool on Saturday against Manchester City, which means that Liverpool now owe Benfica an additional £8.5 million for the player in line with his contract provisions, the Mirror claimed.

The 16-year-old forward Braiden Graham from Northern Ireland’s youth team has decided to join Everton, according to Belfast Telegraph.

The 20-year-old Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah, who plays for England Under-21, would like to go on loan to Preston and Leicester in January, Leicestershire Live claimed.

Saudi Arabian teams are keen to sign West Ham’s 28-year-old Algerian winger Said Benrahma, the Sun claimed.

If Ian Maatsen, a 21-year-old defender for Chelsea, signs a new, long-term contract with the club, the Netherlands Under-21 national team player might be allowed to go on loan in January, Football Insider claimed.